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    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) Group Photo

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    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) Group Photo

    SPAIN

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lt. Martin Carey  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    ROTA, Spain - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) group photo. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:43
    Photo ID: 9571969
    VIRIN: 260318-N-OT964-9008
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 655.84 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) Group Photo, by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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