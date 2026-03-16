ROTA, Spain - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) group photo. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9571969
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-OT964-9008
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|655.84 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) Group Photo, by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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