Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:43 Photo ID: 9571969 VIRIN: 260318-N-OT964-9008 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 655.84 KB Location: ES

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This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) Group Photo, by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.