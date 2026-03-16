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    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5]

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    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, congratulates Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok after promoting him to the rank of staff sergeant at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Seok, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment-Korea, celebrated this important milestone alongside two other soldiers, each recognized for their exceptional dedication and leadership during the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 04:22
    Photo ID: 9571571
    VIRIN: 260318-A-XW676-1071
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys
    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys
    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys
    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys
    LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

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    USARC
    Combat Ready
    Twice the Citizen
    Department of War
    U.S. Army
    Army Reserve

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