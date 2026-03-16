LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, congratulates Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok after promoting him to the rank of staff sergeant at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Seok, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment-Korea, celebrated this important milestone alongside two other soldiers, each recognized for their exceptional dedication and leadership during the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)