LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, promotes Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok to the rank of staff sergeant at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Seok, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment-Korea, celebrated this significant achievement alongside two other soldiers, each recognized for their exemplary service and commitment during the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)