U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, promotes Sgt. Kyeongmin Seok to the rank of staff sergeant at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Seok, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment-Korea, celebrated this significant achievement alongside two other soldiers, each recognized for their exemplary service and commitment during the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9571570
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-XW676-1067
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.42 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.