LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, congratulates Sgt. Nicolle PaibaRodriguez, after her promotion to the rank of staff sergeant at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. Paibarodriguez, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment-Korea, proudly stood alongside two other soldiers, each recognized for their outstanding dedication and leadership during this momentous promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)