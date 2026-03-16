LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

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U.S. Army Sgt. Nicolle PaibaRodriguez, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment-Korea, is promoted to the rank of staff sergeant by Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, during a promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. PaibaRodriguez was one of three Army Reserve soldiers promoted for her exemplary performance and leadership potential. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley