LTG Robert D Harter promotes 3 Army Reservist at Camp Humphreys

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, promotes Staff Sgt. Sung Kyu Park, assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Support Unit, Detachment Korea, to the rank of sergeant first class at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The ceremony recognized the promotion of three Army Reserve Soldiers for their dedication and service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)