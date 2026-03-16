FY2025 CNATT Domain Sailor of the Year announced

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NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Congratulations to Naval Aircrewman Helicopter, First Class Jeffrey D. Jorgensen (center), Naval Air Technical Training Center instructor, who was selected as the Fiscal Year 2025 Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) Domain Sailor of the Year March 13.



Jorgensen, a native of Novi, Michigan, will move on to compete against the best Sailors in all of Naval Education and Training Command next month. He is seen here with CNATT Command Master Chief Carl Thompson (right) and Capt. Mike Polito, CNATT commander.



"Job well done to all those nominated for CNATT Sailor of the Year," Polito said. "Each of you demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism and dedication to the mission."