Duty to Lead

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NSA South Potomac Security Forces officers discuss their actions and capture key takeaways during an after-action brief March 10 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. Every member is a leader or a potential leader, prepared to assume command and take decisive action at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)