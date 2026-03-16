(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Duty to Lead

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Duty to Lead

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    NSA South Potomac Security Forces officers discuss their actions and capture key takeaways during an after-action brief March 10 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. Every member is a leader or a potential leader, prepared to assume command and take decisive action at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:02
    Photo ID: 9570494
    VIRIN: 261010-N-MM898-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2322
    Size: 1006.48 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duty to Lead, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery