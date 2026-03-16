NSA South Potomac Security Forces officers discuss their actions and capture key takeaways during an after-action brief March 10 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. Every member is a leader or a potential leader, prepared to assume command and take decisive action at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:02
|Photo ID:
|9570494
|VIRIN:
|261010-N-MM898-1008
|Resolution:
|3000x2322
|Size:
|1006.48 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duty to Lead, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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