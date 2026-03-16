(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Corner Checked, Every Threat Assessed

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Every Corner Checked, Every Threat Assessed

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces Cpl. Bryan Mason searches room-by-room for a role-playing active shooter during security drills at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on March 10. These exercises reinforce officers’ training and build confidence for decisive action during real world events; every repetition strengthens readiness, and every scenario sharpens the skills required to protect the NSASP community. .(U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9570490
    VIRIN: 260310-N-MM898-1007
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 571.6 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Corner Checked, Every Threat Assessed, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery