Every Corner Checked, Every Threat Assessed

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces Cpl. Bryan Mason searches room-by-room for a role-playing active shooter during security drills at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on March 10. These exercises reinforce officers’ training and build confidence for decisive action during real world events; every repetition strengthens readiness, and every scenario sharpens the skills required to protect the NSASP community. .(U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)