Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces Cpl. Bryan Mason searches room-by-room for a role-playing active shooter during security drills at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on March 10. These exercises reinforce officers’ training and build confidence for decisive action during real world events; every repetition strengthens readiness, and every scenario sharpens the skills required to protect the NSASP community. .(U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:00
|Photo ID:
|9570490
|VIRIN:
|260310-N-MM898-1007
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|571.6 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Corner Checked, Every Threat Assessed, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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