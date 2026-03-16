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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 60th Annual Yuma Air Show

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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 60th Annual Yuma Air Show

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    From watching the heroes of the Military Freefall School jumping in the baton to open the show to the chance to get up and close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of YPG’s Airborne Test Force, thousands of people enjoyed U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's participation in Yuma County's largest annual public event. YPG's Public Affairs Office was on hand to talk about things like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and Bradley Fighting Vehicle on display, and young folks interested in a military career could talk with several of Yuma's Army recruiters. Watch more at: https://dvidshub.net/r/o81qbi

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9570468
    VIRIN: 260314-A-GD561-2139
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 60th Annual Yuma Air Show, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yuma Proving Ground
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