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    F-22 Demonstration Team

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    F-22 Demonstration Team

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team train during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team travels worldwide performing at more than 20 air shows each year, showcasing the speed, agility and air superiority of the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter while representing Air Combat Command and the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9570457
    VIRIN: 260301-F-CC148-5818
    Resolution: 5169x3692
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Raptor
    F-22A Raptor
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    Raptor Nation
    Airshow
    fifth generaation

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