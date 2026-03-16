F-22 Demonstration Team

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team train during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team travels worldwide performing at more than 20 air shows each year, showcasing the speed, agility and air superiority of the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter while representing Air Combat Command and the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)