F-22 Demonstration Team

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team train during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team travels worldwide performing at more than 20 air shows each year, showcasing the speed, agility and air superiority of the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter while representing Air Combat Command and the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9570457
|VIRIN:
|260301-F-CC148-5818
|Resolution:
|5169x3692
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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