21st TSC Hero of the Week, Spc. Armel Cindy Dikoume Ndoumbe

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Meet Spc. Armel Cindy Dikoume Ndoumbe, a 91E Allied Trade Specialist with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade.



Spc. Dikoume serves as a key member of the service and recovery allied trades section, where she embodies Knights Pride through her professionalism, technical expertise, and commitment to excellence. She has confidently briefed brigade leadership and foreign partners on the allied trades section’s capabilities, demonstrating confidence and competence well above her grade, as well as strengthening relationships and supporting future interoperability opportunities.