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    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Spc. Armel Cindy Dikoume Ndoumbe

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    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Spc. Armel Cindy Dikoume Ndoumbe

    GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Spc. Armel Cindy Dikoume Ndoumbe, a 91E Allied Trade Specialist with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade.

    Spc. Dikoume serves as a key member of the service and recovery allied trades section, where she embodies Knights Pride through her professionalism, technical expertise, and commitment to excellence. She has confidently briefed brigade leadership and foreign partners on the allied trades section’s capabilities, demonstrating confidence and competence well above her grade, as well as strengthening relationships and supporting future interoperability opportunities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:39
    Photo ID: 9570100
    VIRIN: 260313-A-IK992-9553
    Resolution: 2250x2250
    Size: 846.67 KB
    Location: DE
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Hero of the Week, Spc. Armel Cindy Dikoume Ndoumbe, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldier Spotlight
    91E
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    91E Allied Trades Specialist (Machinist)
    SwordofFreedom

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