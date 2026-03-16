USARJ ARA SME-E and KLE with the Reserve JGSDF: FY26 3/3 Bilateral Linguist Exchange

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Camp Zama, Japan — On January 30, 2026, the U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Directorate (USARJ) hosted the 11th iteration of the Triannual Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SME-E) and Key Leader Engagement (KLE) with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Reserve Linguist Candidates. This event, one day out of a 10-day training program, marked a pivotal moment for the linguist candidates as they transitioned from civilians to JGSDF soldiers, ready to serve their nation and contribute to multinational operations. The linguist candidates arrived at Camp Takeyama as civilians who had chosen to serve their country as specialists in English, French, and Chinese. Over the course of five days, they underwent training designed to develop their linguistic capabilities, military professionalism, and understanding of military operations. By the end of the fifth day, these candidates were no longer considered trainees but had officially graduated to JGSDF Soldiers, ready to take on the responsibilities of their new roles. The day’s events began with a warm welcome from Col. Joseph Huggins, USARJ Army Reserve Affairs Director, and his team. The candidates participated in professional development training sessions focused on Rules of Engagement, military terminology, and interpreter best practices. These sessions were designed to prepare them for real-world scenarios in multinational exercises such as Yama Sakura and Orient Shield, where they will work alongside U.S. and Australian counterparts. During an office call with Lt. Col. Sudo, Commander of the 117th Training Battalion, Huggins emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and the role of linguists in ensuring seamless communication and operational effectiveness. “This program is not just about training; it’s about building relationships and preparing for the future,” said Huggins. “These linguists are critical enablers for joint operations, and their skills will strengthen our alliance.” The highlight of the day was the certificate presentation ceremony, JGSDF Soldiers were recognized for their commitment. Maj. Sarah Doyle, USARJ Exercise Planner of the program, reflected on the significance of the event. “These linguists are bridge-builders,” said Doyle. “Their work ensures that our forces can operate as one cohesive team, we can continue to overcome language or cultural barriers.” The day concluded with a helicopter tour, providing the JGSDF Soldiers with a firsthand look at U.S. Army aviation capabilities. For linguists specializing in multinational operations, understanding the equipment, terminology, and operational context of allied forces is essential. This immersive experience allowed the linguists to better grasp the complexities of aviation operations, ensuring they can accurately interpret and communicate critical information during joint exercises like Yama Sakura and Orient Shield. By bridging the gap between technical knowledge and linguistic expertise, the tour reinforced their role as indispensable enablers of seamless communication and mission success. As JGSDF Reserve Soldiers, these linguists will continue to hone their skills, applying them in multinational exercises like Yama Sakura and Orient Shield. Their role as interpreters will be vital in fostering interoperability and ensuring mission success in joint operations with U.S. and Australian counterparts.