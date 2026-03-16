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    Northern Lights Over USCGC Kukui

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    Northern Lights Over USCGC Kukui

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    The aurora borealis is visible from the bridge of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui in the early morning as the cutter transits in Southeast Alaskan waters, March 13, 2026,. The exercise helps the cutter’s crew remain prepared to engage and respond to potential surface or airborne threats during real-world operations. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9569388
    VIRIN: 260313-G-GX036-1003
    Resolution: 7274x4849
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, Kukui, Alaska, aurora borealis, northern lights

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