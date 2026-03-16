Northern Lights Over USCGC Kukui

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The aurora borealis is visible from the bridge of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui in the early morning as the cutter transits in Southeast Alaskan waters, March 13, 2026,. The exercise helps the cutter’s crew remain prepared to engage and respond to potential surface or airborne threats during real-world operations. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)