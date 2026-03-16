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Graphic created for African Land Forces Summit 2026 (ALFS 26). ALFS is an annual forum that convenes African land force commanders alongside U.S. and partner-nation military leaders, as well as representatives from academia, government, and industry, to address shared security challenges.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) will host the 2026 summit in Rome,Italy. The Rome summit marks the first time this premier forum will be hosted in Europe.(Graphic created by Brenadine C. Humphrey)