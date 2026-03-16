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    African Land Forces Summit 2026

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    African Land Forces Summit 2026

    ITALY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Brenadine Humphrey  

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Graphic created for African Land Forces Summit 2026 (ALFS 26). ALFS is an annual forum that convenes African land force commanders alongside U.S. and partner-nation military leaders, as well as representatives from academia, government, and industry, to address shared security challenges.

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) will host the 2026 summit in Rome,Italy. The Rome summit marks the first time this premier forum will be hosted in Europe.(Graphic created by Brenadine C. Humphrey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9568433
    VIRIN: 260306-O-NL611-6119
    Resolution: 1414x2000
    Size: 801.95 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, African Land Forces Summit 2026, by Brenadine Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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