Graphic created for African Land Forces Summit 2026 (ALFS 26). ALFS is an annual forum that convenes African land force commanders alongside U.S. and partner-nation military leaders, as well as representatives from academia, government, and industry, to address shared security challenges.
U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) will host the 2026 summit in Rome,Italy. The Rome summit marks the first time this premier forum will be hosted in Europe.(Graphic created by Brenadine C. Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9568433
|VIRIN:
|260306-O-NL611-6119
|Resolution:
|1414x2000
|Size:
|801.95 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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US Army summit links private sector ingenuity with US, partner defense leaders
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