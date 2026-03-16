(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU San Antonio conducts Gap-Driven Research for Operations in Extreme Cold

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAMRU San Antonio conducts Gap-Driven Research for Operations in Extreme Cold

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    Andres Martinez Murillo, lead biomedical engineer for Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, explains stability testing on the novel SynDaver thermal, bleeding manikin thigh to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kaitlin Salle at the Kodiak Coast Guard Clinic in Kodiak, Alaska during Arctic Edge 2026, Feb. 26. The novel manikin thigh is meant to keep the circulating ‘blood’ heated to normal body temperature so that researchers can see decompensation of bleeding while exposed to extreme cold. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Abigayle Lutz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:27
    Photo ID: 9568405
    VIRIN: 260226-N-ND850-1049
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio conducts Gap-Driven Research for Operations in Extreme Cold, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU San Antonio conducts Gap-Driven Research for Operations in Extreme Cold

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    expeditionary medicine
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    arctic
    Alaska
    ARCTIC EDGE 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery