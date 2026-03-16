NAMRU San Antonio conducts Gap-Driven Research for Operations in Extreme Cold

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Andres Martinez Murillo, lead biomedical engineer for Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, explains stability testing on the novel SynDaver thermal, bleeding manikin thigh to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kaitlin Salle at the Kodiak Coast Guard Clinic in Kodiak, Alaska during Arctic Edge 2026, Feb. 26. The novel manikin thigh is meant to keep the circulating ‘blood’ heated to normal body temperature so that researchers can see decompensation of bleeding while exposed to extreme cold. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Abigayle Lutz/Released)