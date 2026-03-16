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    Double Excellence: Victory on the Mat

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    Double Excellence: Victory on the Mat

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Gary Grantham 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Aaron Dunn, left, and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Hedrick Cintron stand for a portrait at Ft. Bragg, N.C., on March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Gary Grantham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9568283
    VIRIN: 260312-A-IO839-4393
    Resolution: 2727x3408
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: JUNCTION CITY, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Double Excellence: Victory on the Mat, by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
    H2F
    Holistic Health & Fitness

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