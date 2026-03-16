U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Aaron Dunn, left, and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Hedrick Cintron stand for a portrait at Ft. Bragg, N.C., on March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Gary Grantham)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9568283
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-IO839-4393
|Resolution:
|2727x3408
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|JUNCTION CITY, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Double Excellence: Victory on the Mat, by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DOUBLE EXCELLENCE: Victory on the Mat
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