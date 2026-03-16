Double Excellence: Victory on the Mat

Date Taken: 03.12.2026 Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:15 Photo ID: 9568283 VIRIN: 260312-A-IO839-4393 Resolution: 2727x3408 Size: 1.02 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: JUNCTION CITY, KANSAS, US Hometown: QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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