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    Navy Admiral visits Auxiliary Personnel Lighter

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    Navy Admiral visits Auxiliary Personnel Lighter

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Oscar Pope 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, center, poses for a group photo during a visit to Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 61 (APL 61), March 12, 2026. During the visit Thomas was briefed on readiness efforts led by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center. APL 61 is one of the Navy's non-self-propelled barracks ships. Ordered in 1995, APL 61 can accommodate 600 personnel and has dining and locker facilities for an additional 3,020 personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9568016
    VIRIN: 260312-N-JC439-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Admiral visits Auxiliary Personnel Lighter, by Oscar Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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