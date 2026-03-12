Navy Admiral visits Auxiliary Personnel Lighter

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Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, center, poses for a group photo during a visit to Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 61 (APL 61), March 12, 2026. During the visit Thomas was briefed on readiness efforts led by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center. APL 61 is one of the Navy's non-self-propelled barracks ships. Ordered in 1995, APL 61 can accommodate 600 personnel and has dining and locker facilities for an additional 3,020 personnel.