USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit March 25.

Foreign Benefits Unit (FBU), Tricare Liaison, & DFAS Europe staff will be at the Katterbach Chapel, March 25, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. to discuss retiree benefits and conduct individual assistance sessions during the USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit.
NOTE: Schedule FBU appointments by March 23 through Retirement Services Office (https://go.mil/AnsbachRetirees)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9568014
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-A4499-6804
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|260.09 KB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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