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    USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit March 25.

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    USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit March 25.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Foreign Benefits Unit (FBU), Tricare Liaison, & DFAS Europe staff will be at the Katterbach Chapel, March 25, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. to discuss retiree benefits and conduct individual assistance sessions during the USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit.
    NOTE: Schedule FBU appointments by March 23 through Retirement Services Office (https://go.mil/AnsbachRetirees)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:20
    Photo ID: 9568014
    VIRIN: 260302-A-A4499-6804
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 260.09 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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