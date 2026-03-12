USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit March 25.

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Foreign Benefits Unit (FBU), Tricare Liaison, & DFAS Europe staff will be at the Katterbach Chapel, March 25, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. to discuss retiree benefits and conduct individual assistance sessions during the USAG Ansbach Retiree Outreach visit.

NOTE: Schedule FBU appointments by March 23 through Retirement Services Office (https://go.mil/AnsbachRetirees)