Army Spc. Kamal Bey, top, takes down Marine Corps Capt. Terrence Zaleski in a freestyle match at the 2026 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships, hosted by Fort Bliss, Texas.
Photo by Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Demarcus
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9567922
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-CO967-1002
|Resolution:
|6144x4096
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Army sweeps men’s wrestling team titles, women’s competition grows
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