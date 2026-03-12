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    Army sweeps men’s wrestling team titles, women’s competition grows

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    Army sweeps men’s wrestling team titles, women’s competition grows

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Army Spc. Kamal Bey, top, takes down Marine Corps Capt. Terrence Zaleski in a freestyle match at the 2026 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships, hosted by Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Photo by Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Demarcus

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9567922
    VIRIN: 260315-A-CO967-1002
    Resolution: 6144x4096
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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