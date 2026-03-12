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    Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

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    Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

    MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) rescue a person stranded and lost on ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The person was hoisted aboard by the crew to receive medical care, while their snowmobile was hoisted via crane onboard the cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. William Erekson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 21:52
    Photo ID: 9567561
    VIRIN: 260315-G-G0109-1007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Ice Rescue
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    Great Lakes District

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