Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

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U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) rescue a person stranded and lost on ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The person was hoisted aboard by the crew to receive medical care, while their snowmobile was hoisted via crane onboard the cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. William Erekson)