Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces advance during active shooter drills March 10 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. The officers coordinated tactical movements to rapidly neutralize the threat while simultaneously communicating with Fire and Emergency Services to ensure wounded personnel receive life-saving care. Their training reinforced a culture of readiness, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to protecting the installation under any circumstance. (U.S. Navy Photo taken by CS2 Carly McGuffey)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9565677
|VIRIN:
|260310-N-MM898-1003
|Resolution:
|3300x2400
|Size:
|586.45 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Culture of Readiness, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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