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    Culture of Readiness

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    Culture of Readiness

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces advance during active shooter drills March 10 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. The officers coordinated tactical movements to rapidly neutralize the threat while simultaneously communicating with Fire and Emergency Services to ensure wounded personnel receive life-saving care. Their training reinforced a culture of readiness, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to protecting the installation under any circumstance. (U.S. Navy Photo taken by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 13:50
    Photo ID: 9565677
    VIRIN: 260310-N-MM898-1003
    Resolution: 3300x2400
    Size: 586.45 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Culture of Readiness, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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