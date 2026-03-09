Mark Hashimoto, right, the executive director for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Dan Ermer, the deputy assistant secretary of war for prototyping and experimentation with the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, pose for a photo at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9564365
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-YD117-1001
|Resolution:
|6201x4429
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MARFORPAC executive director meets with DOW research and engineering leader, by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.