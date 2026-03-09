MARFORPAC executive director meets with DOW research and engineering leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Hashimoto, right, the executive director for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Dan Ermer, the deputy assistant secretary of war for prototyping and experimentation with the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, pose for a photo at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)