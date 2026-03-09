(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound MHE Program focused on fleet sustainment

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 22, 2026) Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 2nd Class Vicenzo Amoretti from the ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) navigates a forklift obstacle course during a military handling equipment (MHE) certification course at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton as course instructor Eric Notter (background) looks on. The course, part of the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound MHE Fleet Sustainment Program, teaches basic forklift operation, safety, and hands on maneuvering skills to personnel from sea and shore commands in the Puget Sound region. Successful completion provides students with the credentials and skillsets needed to move equipment, provisions, and supplies safely in a challenging shipboard, warehouse, or operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by B. Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9564206
    VIRIN: 260220-N-NY993-1020
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
