NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound MHE program focused on fleet sustainment

BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 22, 2026) Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 2nd Class Vicenzo Amoretti from the ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) navigates a forklift obstacle course during a military handling equipment (MHE) certification course at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton as course instructor Eric Notter (background) looks on. The course, part of the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound MHE Fleet Sustainment Program, teaches basic forklift operation, safety, and hands on maneuvering skills to personnel from sea and shore commands in the Puget Sound region. Successful completion provides students with the credentials and skillsets needed to move equipment, provisions, and supplies safely in a challenging shipboard, warehouse, or operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by B. Davis)