Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders offers some remarks during a visit by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll at Pine Bluff Arsenal March 12. From left are White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, Sanders, Arsenal Chief of Staff Justin Lieber, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Duncan and Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2011
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9564181
|VIRIN:
|111010-A-JA874-5406
|Resolution:
|2394x900
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|WHITE HALL, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sec Army Driscoll visits Pine Bluff Arsenal, by Hugh Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.