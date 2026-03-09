(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sec Army Driscoll visits Pine Bluff Arsenal

    WHITE HALL, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2011

    Photo by Hugh Morgan 

    Pine Bluff Arsenal

    Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders offers some remarks during a visit by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll at Pine Bluff Arsenal March 12. From left are White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, Sanders, Arsenal Chief of Staff Justin Lieber, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Duncan and Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis

    Date Taken: 10.10.2011
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 18:30
    VIRIN: 111010-A-JA874-5406
    Location: WHITE HALL, ARKANSAS, US
