Sec Army Driscoll visits Pine Bluff Arsenal

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders offers some remarks during a visit by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll at Pine Bluff Arsenal March 12. From left are White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, Sanders, Arsenal Chief of Staff Justin Lieber, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Duncan and Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis