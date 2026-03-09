(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Journey to Leadership welcomes 25 new tier 1 graduates

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Journey to Leadership welcomes 25 new tier 1 graduates

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The newest graduates of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command's Journey to Leadership program gathered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois today to celebrate their achievement. The 25 participants from tier 1 of the program reflected on how the program has helped them recognize their strengths, challenge themselves, and grow into leaders who prioritize how they make others feel. Journey to Leadership provides Civilians from across the U.S. Army Materiel Command's enterprise worldwide a way to develop into decisive, confident leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9563853
    VIRIN: 260312-O-YO974-1001
    Resolution: 5048x3365
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Journey to Leadership welcomes 25 new tier 1 graduates, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery