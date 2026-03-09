Journey to Leadership welcomes 25 new tier 1 graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The newest graduates of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command's Journey to Leadership program gathered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois today to celebrate their achievement. The 25 participants from tier 1 of the program reflected on how the program has helped them recognize their strengths, challenge themselves, and grow into leaders who prioritize how they make others feel. Journey to Leadership provides Civilians from across the U.S. Army Materiel Command's enterprise worldwide a way to develop into decisive, confident leaders.