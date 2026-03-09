(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth Officers of the Year for 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth Officers of the Year for 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 12, 2026) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth held an awards ceremony March 12, 2026 for the Officers of the Year for 2025.

    Medical Corps Winners:
    CDR Ashton Goldman, Medical Corps Senior OOY
    LCDR Eric Sulava, Medical Corps Junior OOY
    LT Sarah Zimmer, Medical Corps Junior In-Training OOY

    Dental Corps Winners:
    CDR Krystal Burns, Dental Corps Senior OOY
    LCDR Andre Smith, Dental Corps Junior OOY

    Nurse Corps Winners:
    LT Courtney Ballou, Nurse Corps Senior OOY
    LTJG Angela Cho, Nurse Corps Junior OOY

    Medical Service Corps Winners:
    LCDR Krystal Rapp, Medical Service Corps Senior OOY
    LTJG Madelle Turner, Medical Service Corps Junior OOY

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 14:06
    Photo ID: 9563406
    VIRIN: 260312-N-AO813-1025
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth Officers of the Year for 2025, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCP
    Officer of the year award
    NMRTC Portsmouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery