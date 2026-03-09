Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth Officers of the Year for 2025

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 12, 2026) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth held an awards ceremony March 12, 2026 for the Officers of the Year for 2025.
Medical Corps Winners:
CDR Ashton Goldman, Medical Corps Senior OOY
LCDR Eric Sulava, Medical Corps Junior OOY
LT Sarah Zimmer, Medical Corps Junior In-Training OOY
Dental Corps Winners:
CDR Krystal Burns, Dental Corps Senior OOY
LCDR Andre Smith, Dental Corps Junior OOY
Nurse Corps Winners:
LT Courtney Ballou, Nurse Corps Senior OOY
LTJG Angela Cho, Nurse Corps Junior OOY
Medical Service Corps Winners:
LCDR Krystal Rapp, Medical Service Corps Senior OOY
LTJG Madelle Turner, Medical Service Corps Junior OOY
