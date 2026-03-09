(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NNSY Honors National Medal of Honor Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Medal of Honor represents the pinnacle of courage and selfless sacrifice. On National Medal of Honor Day, we at Norfolk Naval Shipyard are inspired by the incredible stories of valor of its recipients. Their actions remind us of the profound commitment that defines our Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9562578
    VIRIN: 260304-N-YT033-4167
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

