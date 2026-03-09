CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bruce Lindsey (retired), senior mentor, asks a question after a briefing during the Combined Forces Air Component Command conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. The conference, hosted by the U.S. Air Force's Eaker Center for Leadership Development, brought together senior military leaders from nine nations to provide a broad perspective on the operational level of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
