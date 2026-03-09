(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability

    CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bruce Lindsey (retired), senior mentor, asks a question after a briefing during the Combined Forces Air Component Command conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. The conference, hosted by the U.S. Air Force's Eaker Center for Leadership Development, brought together senior military leaders from nine nations to provide a broad perspective on the operational level of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 05:49
    Photo ID: 9562522
    VIRIN: 260210-F-IT949-2174
    Resolution: 2212x2411
    Size: 844.88 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability, by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

