Your Record of Emergency Data (RED) helps ensure emergency contact notifications reach the right people, and your Dependency Application (DA) helps ensure you and your family receive the right benefits. You must verify RED/DA annually and can access them through the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) or MyNavy Portal.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9561165
|VIRIN:
|260311-N-JO787-9893
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|683.93 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Life Skills, Part 4: RED/DA Updates, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailor Life Skills, Part 4: RED/DA Updates
No keywords found.