    Sailor Life Skills, Part 4: RED/DA Updates

    Sailor Life Skills, Part 4: RED/DA Updates

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    Your Record of Emergency Data (RED) helps ensure emergency contact notifications reach the right people, and your Dependency Application (DA) helps ensure you and your family receive the right benefits. You must verify RED/DA annually and can access them through the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) or MyNavy Portal.

    Sailor Life Skills, Part 4: RED/DA Updates

