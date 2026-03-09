Major Sorffly Davius
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9560696
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-A3538-3637
|Resolution:
|1600x2000
|Size:
|331.51 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army National Guard Major Sorffly Davius, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard announces the death of Major Sorffly Davius of non-combat causes while serving in Camp Buehring, Kuwait with the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division
No keywords found.