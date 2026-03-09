(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAREUR-AF Soldiers Test Skills in Recruiter of the Year Competition

    USAREUR-AF Soldiers Test Skills in Recruiter of the Year Competition

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from HHBN United States Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) test their marksmanship skills using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) during the Recruiter of the Year Competition at Clay Kaserne, Germany February 24, 2026. The EST provides a virtual environment for soldiers to practice a variety of tasks, including marksmanship, collective drills, and shoot/don’t shoot training, preparing them for complex real-world scenarios (U.S. Army Photo by VI Specialist Claudia Neve).

    This work, USAREUR-AF Soldiers Test Skills in Recruiter of the Year Competition, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stronger together
    Engagement Skills Trainer EST
    US Army
    Call-for-fire-trainer-system-cfft

