    FOTE App revolutionizes Overseas Personnel Management

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    In a significant step toward modernizing personnel management, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade has introduced the Foreign Overseas Tour Extension application, a cutting-edge solution designed to overhaul the way Army civilians and supervisors track and manage overseas assignments. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

    FOTE App revolutionizes Overseas Personnel Management

