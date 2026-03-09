60th HCOS group photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron gather for a group photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus and two ambulances on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The 60th HCOS maintains readiness to deliver patient care and operational medical capabilities to support the 60th Air Mobility Wing’s global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)