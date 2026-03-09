(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    60th HCOS group photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron gather for a group photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus and two ambulances on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The 60th HCOS maintains readiness to deliver patient care and operational medical capabilities to support the 60th Air Mobility Wing’s global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:13
    VIRIN: 260227-F-VD075-7265
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    USAF
    HCOS
    Airmen

