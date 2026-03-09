(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORAD deputy commander visits Alaskan NORAD Region during ARCTIC EDGE 2026

    NORAD deputy commander visits Alaskan NORAD Region during ARCTIC EDGE 2026

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Arctic Edge

    From left, Royal Canadian Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Jean Plamondon, North American Aerospace Defense Command; RCAF LGen Iain Huddleston, NORAD deputy commander; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command senior enlisted leader, and Eleventh Air Force command chief; pose for a photo during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, March 9, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led Homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Don Hudson)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE2026

