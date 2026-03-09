From left, Royal Canadian Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Jean Plamondon, North American Aerospace Defense Command; RCAF LGen Iain Huddleston, NORAD deputy commander; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command senior enlisted leader, and Eleventh Air Force command chief; pose for a photo during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, March 9, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led Homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9559827
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EZ530-1002
|Resolution:
|4297x2865
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD deputy commander visits Alaskan NORAD Region during ARCTIC EDGE 2026, by MSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.