NORAD deputy commander visits Alaskan NORAD Region during ARCTIC EDGE 2026

From left, Royal Canadian Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Jean Plamondon, North American Aerospace Defense Command; RCAF LGen Iain Huddleston, NORAD deputy commander; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command senior enlisted leader, and Eleventh Air Force command chief; pose for a photo during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, March 9, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led Homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Don Hudson)