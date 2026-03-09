(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Maintenance Professional of the Year Nominees

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Maurice Casilla 

    Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) 3

    U.S. Air Force nominees from the 898th Munitions Squadron and the 377th Maintenance Squadron pose for a group photo during the Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 5, 2026. The annual event recognizes the outstanding achievements, technical expertise, and dedication of maintenance personnel who support the mission of the 377th Air Base Wing and its mission partners throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Maurice Casilla)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:51
    Photo ID: 9559642
    VIRIN: 260305-F-GK218-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Maintenance Professional of the Year Nominees, by AB Maurice Casilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

