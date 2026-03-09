2026 Maintenance Professional of the Year Nominees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force nominees from the 898th Munitions Squadron and the 377th Maintenance Squadron pose for a group photo during the Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 5, 2026. The annual event recognizes the outstanding achievements, technical expertise, and dedication of maintenance personnel who support the mission of the 377th Air Base Wing and its mission partners throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Maurice Casilla)