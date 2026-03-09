(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NGRF Non-Lethal Weapons Training

    NGRF Non-Lethal Weapons Training

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Tavares, airfield management specialist from the 157th Operations Support Squadron, pushes his pretend assailant at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, March 5, 2026. Tavares learned to fight to safety after being doused with pepper spray as a part of the N.H. National Guard Response Force non-lethal weapons training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)

