    HM1 Mark Nevers assigned to NMRTC Bethesda Selected as FY25 NMRTC Bethesda's SSOY

    HM1 Mark Nevers assigned to NMRTC Bethesda Selected as FY25 NMRTC Bethesda’s SSOY

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    BETHESDA, Md. (Feb. 20, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mark Nevers, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda and a native of Panama City Beach, Fla., was selected as the fiscal year 2025 NMRTC Bethesda’s Senior Sailor of the Year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Nov. 5, 2025. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM1 Mark Nevers assigned to NMRTC Bethesda Selected as FY25 NMRTC Bethesda’s SSOY, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    NMRTC Bethesda

