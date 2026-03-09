HM1 Mark Nevers assigned to NMRTC Bethesda Selected as FY25 NMRTC Bethesda’s SSOY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BETHESDA, Md. (Feb. 20, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mark Nevers, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda and a native of Panama City Beach, Fla., was selected as the fiscal year 2025 NMRTC Bethesda’s Senior Sailor of the Year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Nov. 5, 2025. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)