    SW, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    SW, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 10, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)

    Department of War
    Pete Hegseth
    the Pentagon
    Gen. Dan Caine
    Operation Epic fury

