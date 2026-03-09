(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Ship of the 2025 Shipping Season

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The tug/barge Clyde S. VanEnkevort/Erie Trader waits to make its way into the Poe Lock at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. on March 14, 2025 for the opening of the Soo Locks.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soo Locks to open for 2026 shipping season

    TAGS

    Soo Locks
    Great Lakes Shipping
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    Michigan

