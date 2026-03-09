(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Award Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Award Ceremony

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Watts 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Henry Rivera receives the Partner Warrior of the Year award

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Watts, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9558251
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-SV777-1212
    Resolution: 6035x4311
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award Ceremony, by SGT Cameron Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery