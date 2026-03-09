(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAPTAIN STEPHEN J. HENZ RECIEVING LEGION OF MERIT AWARD

    JAPAN

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Ensign Nicholas Clark 

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March. 6m 2026) Capt. Stephen J. Henz, the out-going commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) receives the Legion of Merit presented by Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Robert Smalls, March. 6, 2026. USS Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Third Class Kayleigh Hansen)

