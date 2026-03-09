CAPTAIN STEPHEN J. HENZ RECIEVING LEGION OF MERIT AWARD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March. 6m 2026) Capt. Stephen J. Henz, the out-going commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) receives the Legion of Merit presented by Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Robert Smalls, March. 6, 2026. USS Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Third Class Kayleigh Hansen)