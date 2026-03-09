S4S command team visits 2 SWS, 11 SWS, and JNWC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander (fifth from left), and Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, S4S senior enlisted leader (sixth from left), pose with servicemembers assigned to the Joint Navigation Warfare Center during an awards ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 27, 2026. Bythewood and Timmerman recognized several top performing JNWC members during a visit focused on strengthening integration between JNWC’s specialized navigation warfare expertise and S4S CJFSC warfighting requirements, ensuring the joint force maintains superiority in contested environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Todd R. Berenger)