Marc Busala wins AAE award

Marc Busala (center), receives the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in Leadership Engineering and Technical Management Professional of the Year Award during a ceremony on March 4 at the Pentagon. The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence Technical Director, Busala was recognized for building a highly complex and enterprise-wide data interoperability architecture which provides cross-domain solutions along with state-of-the-art sensor automation capabilities.
