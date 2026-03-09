(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marc Busala wins AAE award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marc Busala wins AAE award

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Daniel Baldwin 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Marc Busala (center), receives the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in Leadership Engineering and Technical Management Professional of the Year Award during a ceremony on March 4 at the Pentagon. The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence Technical Director, Busala was recognized for building a highly complex and enterprise-wide data interoperability architecture which provides cross-domain solutions along with state-of-the-art sensor automation capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 13:18
    Photo ID: 9557100
    Resolution: 1020x711
    Size: 176.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marc Busala wins AAE award, by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery