602d ASB and 3-2 GSAB Support Talon Reach Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 602d Aviation Support Battalion and 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct early morning preparations in support of Talon Reach during Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 7, 2026. Soldiers established command and control and sustainment nodes to extend operational reach and build combat power for aviation units operating across the Korean Peninsula.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)