    509th SSB Undergoes Comprehensive Inspection to Bolster Readiness, Excellence

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    2d Theater Signal Brigade members pose for a photo following the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion inspection January 29, 2026 in Vicenza, Italy. The inspection was part of the Commanding General’s Organizational Inspection program, designed to to provide a comprehensive assessment of the battalion’s various programs and operational areas. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, 509th SSB Undergoes Comprehensive Inspection to Bolster Readiness, Excellence, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stronger together
    2SIGBDE
    inspection

