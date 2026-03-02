NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound recognizes LSR Academy graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 27, 2026) Graduates off the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Logistics Support Representative (LSR) Academy pose with instructors command leadership during the graduation ceremony at NAVSUP FLCPS headquarters in Bremerton, Wash. A fully certified LSR has the knowledge and skills to provide direct pierside support to ships, and function as “boots on the ground” during port visits at civilian facilities where military infrastructure is not available. (U.S. Navy photo by B. Davis)