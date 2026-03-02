(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound recognizes LSR Academy graduates

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 27, 2026) Graduates off the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Logistics Support Representative (LSR) Academy pose with instructors command leadership during the graduation ceremony at NAVSUP FLCPS headquarters in Bremerton, Wash. A fully certified LSR has the knowledge and skills to provide direct pierside support to ships, and function as “boots on the ground” during port visits at civilian facilities where military infrastructure is not available. (U.S. Navy photo by B. Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9553577
    VIRIN: 260227-N-NY993-1015
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound recognizes LSR Academy graduates, by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #navsup

