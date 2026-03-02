Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:02 Photo ID: 9553292 VIRIN: 230301-F-YM635-1001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 376.03 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, March Enlisted Promotions, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.