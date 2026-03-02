VP-26 Perform Equipment Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE (Mar. 05, 2026) - U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Ezz Aledeen Albahi (Left) and 3rd Class Leonski Gilmatam (Right) assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 perform a routine equipment inspection of aircrew survival equipment at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Mar. 5, 2026. VP-26 is currently completing its final maintenance checks in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)