(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-26 Perform Equipment Inspection

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP-26 Perform Equipment Inspection

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE (Mar. 05, 2026) - U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Ezz Aledeen Albahi (Left) and 3rd Class Leonski Gilmatam (Right) assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 perform a routine equipment inspection of aircrew survival equipment at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Mar. 5, 2026. VP-26 is currently completing its final maintenance checks in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 09:22
    Photo ID: 9552259
    VIRIN: 260305-N-OF444-1034
    Resolution: 4763x3402
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Perform Equipment Inspection, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman
    Naval Aviation
    VP26
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery