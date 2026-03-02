21st TSC Hero of the Week, Capt. Robert Cook

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Meet Capt. Robert Cook, the plans and operations officer and action officer in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command G1.

Capt. Cook was recently selected as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Fredrick Vollrath HR Award for Excellence. The award, named after retired Lt. Gen. Frederick E. Vollrath, recognizes human resource personnel for their quality service and leadership.



Capt. Cook is described by G1 leadership as an anchor, serving as the lead action officer for a wide range of events, from retirement ceremonies to balls. He is well-versed in HR operations and equities such as tasking orders and fragmentary orders.